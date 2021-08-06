The Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) recently lost a 41-year-old African elephant named “Maggie” at its 2,300-acre ARK 2000 captive wildlife sanctuary in San Andreas.
“Maggie passed away on Tuesday beneath her favorite shady oak tree and near preferred mud holes in the sanctuary’s largest habitat, with PAWS’ staff on hand,” a press release from PAWS reads. “Elephant friend Lulu was at her side, and Toka stood calmly with a caregiver nearby.”
The elephant lived with significant arthritis and dental disease for much of her life, which contributed to her passing.
“Maggie enjoyed California’s sunny skies, the wide-open spaces of her habitat, and the company of other elephants for nearly 14 years at our sanctuary. She could often be found napping on a hillside, watched over by elephants Lulu and Toka,” PAWS President Ed Stewart said. “I am honored to have cared for Maggie and very proud of the keeper and veterinary care we provided for her throughout the years.”
Maggie arrived at the sanctuary in November of 2007. Previously, she lived at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, where she had the distinction of being the only elephant living in Alaska.
When Maggie died on Tuesday, the first call to relay the news was to Alaska Zoo Executive Director Pat Lampi.
“We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Maggie,” Lampi said. “She touched the lives of many Alaskans and people all over the world. I take comfort in knowing that the past 13 years she was in the loving care of our friends at PAWS and in the company of her close companion Lulu.”
Maggie was born in Zimbabwe, Africa, in 1980. She was captured as a calf, likely following an elephant cull, and relocated to the Alaska Zoo in 1983. She spent 24 years there, the last 10 years of that time alone. The zoo decided to relocate Maggie to the PAWS sanctuary in San Andreas in 2007.
“Because no commercial airline option was available to move her, Maggie was flown by the U.S. Air Force aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska,” the release reads. “Emmy Award-winning television game show host and animal advocate Bob Barker reimbursed the Air Force for the full cost of transport and funded Maggie’s care for a number of years.”
In the wild, 41-year-old female elephants like Maggie are generally in the prime of their life and can live up to 65 years. Despite the quality care she received and the therapeutic setting of the sanctuary, Maggie’s arthritis and dental disease continued to worsen over time.
“In captive situations, elephants’ lives are frequently cut short by captivity-induced ailments such as premature arthritis and foot disease,” the release reads. “According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for female African elephants in captivity is only 38.1 years.”
Pathologists at UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital performed a necropsy on Maggie’s remains, as is customary for elephants who pass away at PAWS.
“All of us at PAWS will miss this truly special and dear elephant,” Stewart said. “She was loved by the other elephants, PAWS’ staff, and everyone who knew her or followed her compelling story, from Alaska to California and beyond.”
Seven elephants remain in the care of PAWS, including Lulu, the oldest African elephant in the United States.
PAWS was founded in 1984 and operates three sanctuaries in California for elephants, bears, big cats and other wild animals rescued from circuses, zoos and the exotic pet trade.
