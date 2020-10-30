New fire restrictions have been released for those looking to visit Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in the Mother Lode, BLM’s Central California District announced in a press release Friday.
The following restrictions apply to the 230,000 acres of BLM land across the Mother Lode. This area includes Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Yuba counties.
No campfires, barbecues or open fires are allowed.
Only visitors with a valid California campfire permit may use portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.
Recreational target shooting is temporarily suspended until further notice. Visit wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.
“This has already been an active wildland fire year with fires occurring close in proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, posing considerable threat to public safety,” a page on the BLM Mother Field Office website reads. “Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk, while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities, before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public and firefighters safe.”
These restrictions supplement the year-round statewide Fire Prevention Order issued on April 28, and will be in effect until further notice, BLM states.
Those found guilty of violating a fire prevention order could be fined up to $100,000 and/or imprisoned for up to a year.
Costs of fire suppression and damage could be borne by the trespasser.
For more information, visit the BLM Mother Lode Office website.