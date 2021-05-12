Independence Hall Quilter celebrates milestone

The Independence Hall Quilters recently celebrated the birthday of a longtime member, Katie Arndt, who turned 103 on April 27.
The group, which used to meet weekly at the Ebbetts Pass Community Center before switching to remote meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, sent dozens of birthday cards to Arndt, who currently lives at a nursing home in San Andreas.
Joanne Padelford, board adviser for the quilters’ group, said she doesn’t know exactly how many cards Arndt received, though each of the 105 members were asked to send one.
“We loved her spirit and are missing seeing her cheer up the group,” Padelford said.
Over the past few decades, Arndt distinguished herself as a cheerleader in the group, supporting her fellow quilters with her bubbly personality. She ran the club’s “country store” at the annual quilt fair, selling baked goods, and she spearheaded an effort to sell recycled sewing supplies.
“She always felt that there was a use for everything and was always ready and willing to help anytime anybody needed her,” Padelford said.
The former Murphys resident also volunteered with the Ebbetts Pass Elves, outfitting and distributing cradles during the holidays.
“It was very important to her because she grew up having gifts kind of donated to her, and sometimes not always brand-new,” Padelford said. “She really had a passion for giving kids something really nice at Christmas.”
The Independence Hall Quilters threw a party for Arndt on her 100th birthday at the nursing home but, unfortunately, were unable to see her during her 103rd due to the pandemic.
Padelford was happy to hear that the cards the group sent, which were presented to Arndt along with a birthday cake, brought a smile to Arndt’s face, as she is known to do for others.
“She was always happy, always going around to cheer up everybody,” Padelford said. “We’re missing her.”