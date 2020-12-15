The Calaveras County Planning Department recently released a proposed zoning map update in order to bring the county’s zoning into compliance with the General Plan.
“The purpose of the map changes are to rezone parcels zoned with the interim zones of Unclassified and Highway Service to a zone compatible with the General Plan land-use designations,” a press release from the planning department reads. “This affects approximately 5,000 parcels in the county. Additionally, another 1,100 parcels are proposed for rezoning to make them consistent with the land-use designations.”
The interim zones have been in place for “many, many years,” and were put in place until permanent zones could be adopted for the sites, Planning Director Peter Maurer said.
“The vast majority of those parcels are probably going to either rural residential, residential agriculture or general agriculture,” he said.
An additional 1,100 parcels also need to be rezoned to make them consistent with the General Plan’s land-use designations.
“One of the primary implementation tools of the General Plan is its zoning ordinance, which includes a zoning map,” Maurer said. “When the land-use designations were changed on some parcels, that meant that we needed to modify the zoning as well to bring it into conformance with the General Plan.”
Some of the reasons for rezoning the parcels include encouraging development in areas that have adequate services, limiting the need for travel and greenhouse gas emissions and making communities more economically viable, Maurer said.
The proposed map includes rezoning for about 6,100 parcels, about 13% of the county’s 45,000 total parcels.
“It’s a relatively small percentage, but it’s significant enough,” Maurer said. “There will be at least two public hearings before the planning commission and the board before this gets adopted.”
The public can view the proposed zoning map by visiting the planning department’s website at planning.calaverasgov.us.
For directions on viewing the map, click here.
Those with questions and concerns on the proposed zoning map can contact Planning Director Peter Maurer by phone at (209) 743-6394 or by email at pmaurer@co.calaveras.ca.us.
The amendment is expected to be reviewed by the planning commission in January 2021, and comments should be received no later than Jan. 8, 2021.