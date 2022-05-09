A 30-year-old Mountain Ranch woman died on May 5 after her car collided with a tree on Highway 26.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the victim, Nickolette G. Cook, was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang westbound at a high rate of speed on Highway 26, west of Howard Lane.

The accident occurred at about 3:10 p.m.

“For an unknown reason, she [Cook] allowed her vehicle to leave the roadway and veer to the left, across the traffic lane and onto the south shoulder. The vehicle continued for a short distance where the front end impacted a large tree. The force of the impact caused major intrusion into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, and caused fatal injuries to the driver,” the CHP stated in a news release.

The use of drugs and/or alcohol is under investigation.

