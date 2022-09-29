Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Sept. 19
Disturbance
4:29 a.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Feather Drive.
Disturbance
4:22 p.m., Hathaway Pines – Disturbance; report taken. Horseshoe Drive.
Battery
7:53 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report of an assault that took place on Sept. 15. No report taken. Calypso Beach Drive.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Theft
6:53 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
8:36 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Grand theft
1:48 p.m., Copperopolis – Grand theft; report taken. Town Square Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Theft
10:42 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. High School Street.
Firearms discharged
4:53 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Smitty Lane.
Suspicious circumstances
5:52 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; someone is siphoning gas. No report taken. California Street.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Theft
8:13 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; mail stolen. No report taken. Jesus Maria Road.
Subject arrested
8:51 a.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Jeff Tuttle Drive.
Disturbance
3:35 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; subjects pulled over in a vehicle in a physical altercation. Gone on arrival of deputies. No report taken. Highway 12 and Messing Road.
Friday, Sept. 23
Industrial accident
10:41 a.m., Arnold – Industrial accident; report taken. Crystal Way.
Theft
11:27 a.m., Jenny Lind – Theft; report taken. Warren Road.
Disturbance
5:36 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Disturbance
5:25 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; arrest made. Brandy Lane.
Battery
12:19 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Quail Hill Road.
Disturbance
8:39 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; subjects came to reporting party’s residence and are making threats to harm reporting party and damage her vehicle. Report taken. Sequoia Circle.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Suspicious circumstances
12:41 a.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; injured subject came to residence. Report taken. Stone Street.
Fraud
3:05 p.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; report taken. Highway 26.
Burglary
6:21 p.m., Wallace – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Larry Albert McDonald Jr., 40, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. at Creekside Apartments in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, grand theft and receiving known stolen property.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Paul Vallejo, 40, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. at the 300 block of Copper Crest Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Timothy Dean Alec, 53, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail lobby in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Robert Wayne Powers II, 39, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. at the 9500 block of Cave City Road in Mountain Ranch and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Jason Wayne Whatley Sr., 39, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. at the 3900 block of Highway 4 in Murphys and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Joseph Dennis Gentry, 58, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. at the 3800 block of Bartelink Drive in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.