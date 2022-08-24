Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Aug. 15
Burglary
6:49 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 49.
Assault with a deadly weapon
9:07 a.m., Arnold – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Middle Drive.
Burglary
10:02 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Pope Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Battery
3:28 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Vandalism
8:39 a.m., Glencoe – Vandalism; report taken. Indian River Road.
Health and safety code violation
2:54 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Vandalism
8:27 a.m., West Point – Vandalism; arrest made. China Spring Lane.
Burglary
8:57 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Hanley Drive.
Assault
5:16 p.m., Copperopolis – Assault; report taken. Stone Street.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Battery
10:14 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; altercation between students. Report taken. High School Street.
Theft
3:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Chestnut Street.
Public intoxication
11:07 p.m., Murphys – Public intoxication; arrest made. Six Mile Road.
Friday, Aug. 19
Burglary
12:55 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Whittle Road.
Vandalism
4:40 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Oak Street.
Firearms discharged
11:43 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; report taken. Gabor Street.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Criminal contempt
10:24 a.m., Burson – Criminal contempt; report taken. Lake View Road.
Burglary
3:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Chuckwagon Drive.
Theft
3:18 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Car-jacking
12:38 p.m., San Andreas – Car-jacking; report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Burglary
4:08 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Doe Road and South Railroad Flat Road.
Burglary
9:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to unlocked vehicle, but nothing appears to have been taken. Report taken. Stage Coach Court.
Booking Log
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Joaquin Pedro Coronado, 24, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. at the Calaveras Superior Court in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with firearm on person, threatening crime with intent to terrorize and child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Donald Sanford Garrett, 47, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at the 1000 block of Feather Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Curtis Duane Augustine, 55, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. at the 200 block of Myrtle Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Maury Edward O’Brien, 43, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. at the 400 block of Toyon Drive in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and oral copulation of use of force or injury.