Approximately 2,500 blasting caps manufactured sometime around 1918 were discovered by workers who were demolishing an old building in Amador County on March 9.
A blasting cap is a small primary explosive device generally used to detonate a larger secondary explosive such as TNT or dynamite. They are often used in commercial mining, excavation and demolition.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team (EOD) was sent out to the undisclosed location in Plymouth, Calif. to assist Amador County in disposing of the blasting caps. Upon arrival, the team determined that the caps were “extremely old and had deteriorated to a possibly unstable state.”
“The EOD team established a safe perimeter and systematically moved the blasting caps into a bomb explosive trailer. The trailer was specially designed to transport explosives and absorb any unintended detonation. The blasting caps were transported to a rural location for disposal,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Due to the deteriorated and unstable state of the blasting caps, the only way to render them safe was to use explosives to destroy them. This is commonly referred to as a counter charge. Over the next two days, the EOD team used 17 counter-charges to dispose of the blasting caps.”
The sheriff’s office warned residents of the Mother Lode that defunct mining operations in the area might contain similar explosives. All explosives should be considered dangerous, especially those showing signs of age and deterioration.
“Even one blasting cap can cause serious injury or death if mishandled,” the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office provided the following tips to aid in the event of a blasting cap discovery:
• Do not pick up or handle any blasting caps. This also applies to tins or other containers used to store blasting caps as the friction caused by opening the tin could cause detonation. Fuse caps contain explosives like mercury fulminate, lead azide and lead styphnate. Fuse caps are usually small metal tubes 1 to 2 inches in length and approximately a quarter-inch in diameter. Fuse caps can detonate if subjected to heat, shock or static electricity. Old fuse caps with crystallization (deterioration) are very dangerous.
• Electric blasting caps are similar to fuse caps, except they have two insulated electric wires attached to one end. Electric blasting caps can be detonated due to heat, shock, static electricity, radio frequencies and electromagnetic radiation.
• Non-El blasting caps are safer than either fuse caps or electric blasting caps and are crimped to flash tubing.
• Stay back. Clear the area of anyone nearby.
• If you discover anything you suspect to be blasting caps or explosives, call 911.