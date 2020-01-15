First storm of 2020 will hit county Thursday

The first snow and rainstorm of the year is expected to drench Calaveras County on Thursday.
A National Weather Service (NWS) storm warning for the Mother Lode region is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow to the mountains and upper foothills today into Friday, the bulk of which is expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Karleisa Rogacheski, an NWS meteorologist.
Snow accumulations of one inch to two feet, with localized amounts of up to three feet are projected, with more snow falling at higher elevations.
Snow showers will lower to 2,500 feet in elevation by Thursday night, and will taper off Friday morning as the system exits the region, Rogacheski said. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.
County residents below 3,000 feet could see half-an-inch to an inch-and-a-quarter of rainfall.
The highs, according to Rogacheski, for Thursday for elevations under 3,500 feet are between 40 to 50 degrees, and will cool down to 30 to 40 degrees during the evening. For areas above 3,500 feet, residents can expect temperatures to range from 29 to 43 degrees throughout the day and 17 to 30 degrees by the evening.
Mountain travel during this storm is discouraged due to reduced visibility, chain controls and possible road closures. Gusty winds could bring periods of whiteout conditions.
“It’s going to be pretty gnarly up there,” Rogacheski said of what’s projected to be the largest storm to hit the area since late November of 2019.
For those that have to travel, Rogacheski recommends people keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency and to check the forecast and road conditions.
Carry chains and be prepared for travel delays, she added.