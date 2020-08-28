The Natural Bridges Trail in Vallecito has been temporarily closed to mitigate stress on local emergency responders resulting from wildfires raging across the state.
“The Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) will temporarily close the Natural Bridges Trail at New Melones Lake beginning August 23 until further notice,” a BOR press release reads. “The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has requested the closure due to limited resources of emergency services for this unprecedented fire season.”
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office contracts with the BOR to provide law enforcement services at Natural Bridges and New Melones Lake.
“The sheriff routinely checks in with local fire to make sure that we provide the highest level of safety for the citizens of Calaveras. Right now, California is experiencing significant wildfire,” Sgt. Greg Stark of the sheriff’s office said. “We’ve had some local fire teams sent out to assist via mutual aid with those fires, and to not put an undue stress on the first responders who remain, (Sheriff Rick DiBasilio) suggested that we close that area temporarily until our units return to ease the pressure on local fire, EMS and law enforcement.”
Other factors also played a role in making the request for closure, Stark said.
“It was a totality of the circumstances,” he said. “Between the increased call service down there over the past years, the increased traffic, the increased fire danger and minimal staff, it was just a prudent thing to do right now to ensure that our remaining first responders aren’t overtaxed until the other ones return.”
Stark said that Natural Bridges is planned to reopen on Sept. 8.
“It’s scheduled to open the Tuesday after Labor Day,” he said. “That’s projected based on resources returning to the county.”