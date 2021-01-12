Three members of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors were sworn into office this week.
District 3 Supervisor and Board Chair Merita Callaway administered the oath of office to District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli, District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi and District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf during a special ceremony in the board chambers on Monday morning.
All three members were elected in the presidential primary election in March of last year. Tofanelli and Garamendi return to their positions, while it will be Folendorf’s first term as a county supervisor, having previously served as mayor and council member for the city of Angels Camp.
The first meeting of the new board was held on Tuesday morning.