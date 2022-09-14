The use of electronic cigarettes, or “vaping” among youth has been a growing concern among parents, school administrators, and policymakers. In 2020, California adopted a new law banning the sale of flavored tobacco products with the aim of reducing use by minors, a growing concern throughout the nation.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) are the most commonly used tobacco product among youth.
According to the CDC, “In 2021, about 1 out of every 35 middle school students (2.8%) reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days. In 2021, about 1 of every 9 high school students (11.3%) reported that they had used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days.”
Senate Bill 793 was then suspended in January 2021 via a referendum, requiring voters to repeal or affirm the flavored tobacco ban on the ballot (Proposition 31) in the upcoming November elections.
An additional 12.5% tax on tobacco products was added in 2021 to further discourage youth vaping. Funds earned from previous tobacco taxes, like the 1988 Proposition 99 that added a .25 increase, are used to pay for tobacco prevention in schools through the California Department of Education’s Tobacco-Use Prevention Education (TUPE) Office, providing prevention program curriculum and support as well as other resources to help curb tobacco use in youth.
Despite these efforts, “vaping remains a challenge at schools,” says Bret Harte Union High School (BHUHSD) superintendent Scott Nanik.
Nanik stated, “It's important the public and parents understand the product is not a safer alternative to smoking.”
While the new law is intended to prevent youth from engaging in vaping and tobacco use, Nanik isn’t confident it will deter “current users.”
Mark Campbell, superintendent for Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD), echoed Nanik’s concerns, stating “I appreciate any legislative efforts to address this issue…but the issue is still a significant concern for us.”
CUSD includes Calaveras High School and Toyon Middle School, which Campbell says “provide access to resources to support students.”
“We proactively provide expectations and information to students regarding vaping overall, as well as on campus. The high school has vape detectors installed in bathrooms as a deterrent and a means to address those caught,” and also offers support groups “that are both reactive and proactive,” reports Campbell.
Bret Harte Union High School also has detectors in its bathrooms, and staff is “diligent around supervision,” according to Nanik.
For more about vaping prevention in schools, visit tupeca.org