All supervisors expressed their gratitude towards interim CAO Craig Pedro for assisting the county in finding a new CEO while welcoming Hitchcock to her new position. During the public comment section, many city officials and members of the public welcomed Hitchcock while expressing their hope that she will stay in the position for a long time.
Public Works Capital Improvement Project
Public Works Director Robert Pachinger gave a presentation on Public Works’ Capital Improvement Project (CIP). “(CIP) focuses on projects and does not include our ongoing road maintenance efforts, although that is a very critical component of our mission,” said the county.
Some of these completed projects include phase two of the Butte Fire Road Restoration Project, the Copperopolis Road Resurfacing and Paving Project, and the Schaad Road Bridge Replacement.
Revenue for CIP comes from various sources including federal and state grants as well as the gas tax. The overall funding for the project is $74.7 million, which will be dispersed over the next five years, according to Pachinger. There is a 9.1% decrease in funds for CIP projects from 2022 to 2023. The reasons cited were, “Delivery of Public Works and disaster recovery projects (as well as) increased costs of future projects.”
Projects scheduled for 2023 include the continued construction of the Wagon Trail Project, the Murphys Street Light Project, and the Clean California Monument Sign Project, among others.
Since many parts of the projects are not final, Public Works will present an update to the board in the near future.
Mid-Year Budget Presentation
The board received a presentation from assistant CAO Marcos Munoz and deputy CAO Denise Huebner on budget adjustments and the current status of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. The overall adopted budget is $234.7 million in fund appropriations with $187.8 million in fund revenues.
General fund department budgets carry a $9.4-million structural deficit according to Munoz. He also said that though expenditures are outpacing revenues by $991,532, the county is expecting to see additional revenue come in from inside the county as well as various government grants in the near future.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, expenditures are down 2.3% compared to the previous year. Due to an increase in utility fees, Munoz said his department is requesting an increase of $95K in order to cover the costs. Other adjustments to the budget include increased appropriations for patrol salary and benefits under the Sheriff’s Office.
The list of adjustments presented was extensive and included requests for salary increases for vacant positions due to trouble with employee retention. Stopper commented, “This list is deep. It’s a lot to take in and do all at once in a mid-year budget.”
While District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi agreed with Stopper, he also commended the work that has been done while emphasizing the importance of staying ahead of the deficit the county is facing.
Munoz stated that the departments will all continue to fine-tune the budget until September when it will be brought back to the board. He highlighted various considerations for next year’s budget which again will need to take into account the structural deficit, inflation, and infrastructure projects.
The board unanimously approved moving forward with the adjustments presented.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on March 14 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
