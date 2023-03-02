During the Feb. 28 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board focused on Public Works projects and the county budget.

At the beginning of the meeting, the supervisors unanimously declared the month of March 2023 to be Arts Education Month in Calaveras County. 

32 CIP Pavement Projects.png

This list, which is not final, shows proposed projects for 2023 CIP projects
32 CIP Spending.png

The pie chart shows the total expenditures so far in this fiscal year and the percentage that went to different project categories.

 
32 general fund breakdown.png

The chart above shows the total number for the adopted budget versus the actual county revenue as of Dec. 31, 2022.

 
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

