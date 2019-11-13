Black Hawk helicopter lands at fire station as part of Veterans Day observance

An Army National Guard Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter made an appearance in Copperopolis on Nov. 8 for the children of Copperopolis Elementary School.
The idea to bring the static display to the children was born when Parent Teacher Club (PTC) President Amanda Kelly and treasurer, Army National Guard Sgt. Rochelle Bujwid, desired to teach children more about Veterans Day.
“The idea is to help awareness,” said Bujwid. “The military is always here for our country. I always tell my children that without them we wouldn’t be here.”
Bujwid submitted a DD Form 2535 request for military aerial support and the ball began to roll.
As soon as Bujwid received word that the request had been granted, she put on her PTC hat and began planning the event.
As the event was to promote veteran awareness and appreciation, the PTC’s first step was to invite members of local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12118 to attend.
“We wanted the children to get to know them personally, meet them and honor them,” Bujwid said.
The children walked from the school to the landing site at Copperopolis Fire Protection District; some waving American flags, all excited.
As the Black Hawk soared though the sky, the pulsing of the four-bladed, twin-engine bird could not only be heard but it could be felt.
Once it landed, the crew – Chief Warrant Officer Kenneth Gatewood, Chief Warrant Officer Kipp Goding and Cpt. Joe Gentry – set about preparing the bird for a presentation and a real-life tour.
Goding gave a short presentation on the Black Hawk, its uses, history and capacity, answering questions ranging from “What does it carry?” to “What makes it fly?” with patience and knowledge.
Gatewood and Gentry then gave every student an opportunity to climb aboard.
“It was awesome,” exclaimed 10-year-old TJ Bent, who was so impressed with the machine, he absorbed much of the presentation information. “This is one of the most advanced helicopters, the Black Hawk, and the most useful. It can bring people into battle and it’s like a pickup truck for air; it’s a humongous pickup truck.”
Even the veterans from VFW Post 12118 took a close-up view of the machine.
Many of the veterans present had served in Vietnam, where Bell UH-1 Iroquois, also known as a Huey, ruled the sky. The Black Hawk was just a glimmer in the eye of a mechanical engineer, and didn’t realize its first flight until 1974.
“It was outstanding,” said VFW Post 12118 Commander Al Gilbert. “We all appreciated what the Copperopolis Elementary PTC did to help recognize veterans.”
Though impressed with the Black Hawk, Vietnam veteran Robert Bradway claimed that he had flown enough for a lifetime while in the service, and that the next time he flew, “I will have wings on my back.” However, he was thrilled to see the excitement of the children. “I thought it was great for the kids, they were so enthusiastic; those kids will remember it for a long, long time.”
After every child had a chance to learn about and board the Black Hawk, Bujwid and many others felt the day was a smashing success.
“This is such an honor to be next to our veterans and to be able to bring veteran awareness to the children of our community,” Bujwid said.