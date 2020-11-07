Updated election results confirm record turnout in Calaveras County

Calaveras County voters turned out in record numbers in the 2020 General Election, as shown in the Election Office’s latest update.
The current 84.3% turnout breaks the previous 83% record – previously set during the 2008 presidential election – over the last 20 years.
Roughly 800 ballots remain to be counted, leaving tight races undecided for the Angels Camp City Council and Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board.
Any ballots received via mail through Nov. 20 with a postmark of Nov. 3 will also be counted, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner told the Enterprise Saturday.
Voters who forgot to sign their envelope or had a signature that didn’t match their registration have until Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. to correct it and ensure their vote is counted.
Results will tentatively be certified Dec. 1 at the earliest.
Below are the latest results.
Presidential
Securing 290 Electoral College votes, Former Vice President Joe Biden has emerged as the victor in the presidential race over incumbent President Donald Trump, who had garnered 214 Electoral College votes, per Associated Press reporting.
In Calaveras County, Trump earned nearly 61% of the vote, compared to Biden’s 40%.
California’s 4th Congressional District
Results for the District 4 Congressional race show five-term incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock has widened his lead over Democratic challenger Brynne Kennedy. Now 10 points ahead, McClintock leads by a greater margin than he had in his 2018 re-election bid against Democrat Jessica Morse.
McClintock captured almost 62% of the vote in Calaveras County.
Kennedy’s campaign released a statement Saturday morning expressing her gratitude to voters.
“Though we remain committed to ensuring that every vote is counted, it is clear that we will fall short of our goal in this election,” Kennedy said. “While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, I am immensely proud and deeply grateful for all that we have accomplished together in this historic campaign. A record number of votes have been cast in California’s 4th District, and our campaign will record the largest number of votes ever for a House challenger in our community, earned from a broad coalition of support across the political spectrum.”
Kennedy’s 173,031 votes topped previous challenger Morse’s 156,253 votes.
Running in “extraordinary and challenging times”, Kennedy said the campaign “championed a different kind of politics, rooted in bringing people together who have been left behind by divisive partisanship that has plagued our country for far too long. We focused on bridging divides, listening to different points of view, and seeking out common ground to build a future of resilience, opportunity, and prosperity. I believe more than ever that this is the right course for our community and our country.”
McClintock told the Enterprise on election night that he’s grateful to the constituents that voted to re-elect him.
“I’m very grateful to the people of the Sierra who share principles of limited government and individual liberty and who stood by me as I fought for them in Washington,” McClintock said.
He added that although Democratic candidates have consistently out-raised his campaign in recent years, he’s emerged victorious because they’ve “never understood our mountain communities.”
Official results will be certified by Dec. 11, 2020, per the Secretary of State website.
State Assembly District 5
Running unopposed, incumbent Frank Bigelow has secured the State Assembly District 5 seat he has held since 2012.
Angels Camp City Council
In a race for three seats, Jeremy Leonard has pulled ahead as a frontrunner with 27.5% of the vote, trailed by Gretel Tiscornia, who has garnered 25.4% of the vote.
Jennifer Davis-Herndon had a narrow lead of 16.9% of the vote over Kara Scott’s 15.7%, while incumbent Linda Hermann trailed with 14.4% of the vote.
Calaveras County Water District
In the race for the Division 5 board of director’s seat for the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD), incumbent board member Jeff Davidson has a comfortable lead with 46.6% of the vote. His opponents, Clyde Clapp and Vicky Henkle received 32.8% and 20.4% of the vote, respectively.
Calaveras Unified School District Board
Bryan Porath had a solid lead over Steve Baum with nearly 69% of the vote. Baum had just under 31% of the vote.
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Board
Christy Miro led the pack with 24.6% of the vote, and it was a close race between incumbents Diane Bateman and Jennifer Eltringham for the two remaining seats, with both hovering at around 21% of the vote Tuesday evening.
Incumbent Margaret “Maggie” Rollings came in close behind with 19.5% of the vote, while challenger Jesse Lopez trailed with about 14%.
San Joaquin Delta Community College District Area 5
Three candidates – Kathleen Garcia, Bruce Giudici and incumbent Stephan Castellanos – are vying for the Area 5 seat of the San Joaquin Delta Community College District. The seat represents eastern Calaveras County, western San Joaquin County and southeast parts of Sacramento County. Garcia was leading with 37.2% overall across the three counties, but several votes are still yet to be counted in San Joaquin County. Castellanos trailed with 32.8% of the vote, and Giudici with nearly 30% of the vote.
Prop 15
Statewide ballot measures require a majority vote to pass.
Proposition 15, an initiative constitutional amendment, was placed on the ballot by petition signatures in order to increase funding sources for public schools, community colleges, and local government services by changing the tax assessment of commercial and industrial property. If passed, the proposition would tax commercial and industrial properties, except those zoned as commercial agriculture, based on current market value rather than purchase price. Proposition 15 would take in an estimated $6.5 to $11.5 billion in new funding for local governments and schools.
Status for Calaveras: 26.8% Yes, 73.1% No.
Status for California: 48.1% Yes, 51.9% No.
Measure G:
Measure G sought to change the way commercial cannabis cultivation is taxed in the county. Whereas rates were previously based on income, Measure G proposes a canopy tax. Officials estimate that the proposed taxation method and new rates would likely yield higher tax revenues for the county in the range of $1.5 to $3 million.
The measure requires a majority vote to pass.
Status: 64.1% Yes, 35.9% No.
Measure H:
Calaveras Unified School District’s (CUSD) Measure H asked voters for $32.8 million to fund the construction of Career Technical Education classrooms at Calaveras High School (CHS), a new gym at Toyon Middle School, track and field facilities at San Andreas Elementary School, new turf on the multi-use playing field at CHS, and tennis court renovations at CHS, among other projects.
The measure requires 55% of voter approval to pass.
Status: 51% Yes, 49% No.
Measure I:
With Measure I, Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) was asking property owners for $2.8 million to shore up unforeseen costs discovered during ongoing renovations at Albert Michelson Elementary, Hazel Fischer Elementary and Avery Middle schools.
The measure requires 55% of voter approval to pass.
Status: 65% Yes, 35% No.
For the updated election results, visit elections.calaverasgov.us