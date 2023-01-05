The latest winter storm has brought significant flooding to lower elevations, trapping many in their homes over New Year's Eve.
As of 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services proclaimed a state of emergency due to widespread flooding.
Earlier in the day, Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp activated emergency operations and released winter storm information including road closures, sandbag and emergency evacuation shelter locations.
Back-to-back winter storms brought torrential rains to the area over the weekend, causing creeks to overflow and some Calaveras County roads and at least 25 homes, 25 apartments, and three commercial properties to flood, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District (CalCo).
The deluge continued through Saturday night, while Sunday provided a break in the weather before another storm system moved in on Monday. More rain and snow (above 2,000-3,000 ft. elevation) are on the way, with the heaviest rain and high winds forecasted for the middle of the week.
The National Weather System issued a flood advisory for the area, as well as much of Northern California, and severe flooding has been reported countywide.
In Mokelumne Hill, parts of Highway 49 were underwater, and nearby residents reported runoff from the highway causing flooding on private properties.
Video posted online by a West Point resident showed the surging waters of the middle fork of the Mokelumne River. On the other side of the county, near Vallecito, another video showed the engorged Coyote Creek flowing onto neighboring properties.
Valley Springs and Copperopolis residents have shared photos of submerged backyards and flooded roadways.
First responders and rescue crews were busy throughout the day rescuing stuck and stranded people from flooded roadways. CalCo reported multi-agency efforts to rescue 15 people by boat from "catastrophic flooding in Valley Springs," including Castle Oaks mobile home park and "multiple homes and townhouses flooded in La Contenta".
Another man was rescued by raft from flooded Jesus Maria Road, which may have already been closed when the driver attempted to cross it. The man was rescued from the top of his Subaru, which was partially underwater. A Facebook post by the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District warned people to stay off of the flooded roads and stated, "the last people were able to get to the bank, this one was not and had to be helped by search and rescue and a lot of fire personnel."
Power outages also canceled plans for the new year as thousands of homes in the area were without power. On New Year’s Eve, the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) outage map showed a large outage area that included Rail Road Flat, Glencoe, Wilseyville, West Point, and Pioneer in Amador County, with over 3,000 customers affected. There was also a small "unplanned outage" in Valley Springs, and another 825 residents in the Mokelumne Hill area lost power Sunday night for three hours, reportedly due to weather.
As of 10 a.m. on Monday morning, PG&E’s site showed no outages in the area.
At-risk and ill-prepared
Ahead of the storms, Calaveras County residents did not receive notice for sandbag locations, though an area flood warning was issued by the emergency notification system on the morning of Dec. 31, and emergency operations were announced later that day. With the late notice, many Calaveras County residents may have been ill-prepared to deal with the massive amounts of water on their properties.
In addition to flooding, mudslides and avalanches were a concern, causing Bear Valley Ski Resort to close early on Friday and remain closed on New Year’s Eve.
Mattly Trent, Director of Ski Patrol and Risk Management for the resort, issued an operations update early Dec. 31, stating, “We have received over 4 [inches] of rain inside the last 24 [hours] which has significantly increased the avalanche hazard rating to 4 out of 5. We also are still experiencing PG&E power outages/fluctuations which also plays into our safety aspect of why we have chosen to remain closed for today. These are very difficult decisions for us to make but they ultimately rely on guest and employee safety as well as conditions based. Please check back in later today for updates concerning our return to operations for Sunday January 1st.”
A planned New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Bear Valley Village was canceled, though a live music performance was still scheduled to take place.
Major flooding in areas around creeks may be expected with large amounts of rain in a short period of time, but some land-locked Calaveras County residents are dealing with mass amounts of water flooding their properties, regardless.
Douglas Flat resident Judy Teixeira anticipated the flooding on her property on Main Street but could do little to prevent it.
Flooding regularly occurs on her property, which lies downhill from a neighbor who has a culvert installed. According to Teixeira, the flooding of her property happens with every heavy rain and has for the 23 years she’s lived there. Before Teixeira’s husband passed away about nine years ago, he would place sandbags and dig ditches to help channel the water away from their home. Now, however, 78-year-old Teixeira, who describes herself as “partially disabled,” lives alone and doesn’t have anyone to help with storm preparation. Nor can she afford to pay someone.
Teixeira has been in contact with her district supervisor for Calaveras County, Merita Callaway, who has tried to help, but the problem remains unsolved. The county, says Teixeira, maintains that the property owner is responsible for maintaining or repairing the culvert, while Teixeira says her neighbor denies responsibility.
On Friday, two workers were on site to clear the drain from accumulated leaves and debris just before the storm last weekend, yet water runoff continued to flood the property, which Teixeira says “comes through like a river” and prevents access to a “workshop” on the property. The 2,400 sq. ft. steel-frame building has also flooded inside with past storms, damaging items and musical equipment that were stored inside.
Teixeira isn’t alone in her trouble, as much of the county’s elderly population live alone, often in remote areas where it can be difficult to get out or get help during a storm.
For these residents, it’s important to be “personally prepared,” says now-former supervisor Callaway. (Callaway’s 25-year term as District 3 supervisor ended on Dec. 31, replaced by Martin Huberty, who also recommends that those in need of assistance contact the sheriff’s office.) In the past, residents in need of firewood or propane, a ride to safety, and more have been helped this way, according to Callaway.
Preparation for winter storms can include stocking up on canned foods and storing water in case of power outages, which are particularly difficult for those in rural areas who use well water for their household or have electric heat.
Callaway recommends purchasing de-icing salt to use on walkways and driveways before a storm. De-icing helps in situations where quick evacuation is needed, and can make it easier to leave the home to buy supplies, gas, or go to a warming shelter.
Warming shelters are offered by the county during severe winter storms, and locations will be announced by the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services.
In some cases, residents have had to rely on each other during sticky storm situations, and Callaway recommends neighbors keep lists of each other's contact information to call during an emergency and to check on one another.
There are also do-gooders who try to help in these situations, like the Chapel In the Pines Church in Arnold’s Do-Wooders. The group of volunteers have been collecting, splitting, and delivering firewood to Arnold area residents in need at no cost for the last 30 years. The group is limited to the Arnold area, however, as they only have one truck—something they are hoping to change. A similar group, known as the Wood Angels, serves full-time residents in need in Amador County.
In other areas, those without access to firewood must fend for themselves, often taking to Facebook to seek out firewood deliveries on forums within local community groups. While many independent and commercial contractors, landscape companies, and arborists offer wood sales and sometimes delivery, firewood is not cheap—and the price can fluctuate depending on the type of wood, availability, and demand.
That’s why in 2022 the The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service partnered with Alliance for Green Heat to provide more than $712,000 in small grants to assist and create additional firewood banks nationwide. These banks, similar to food banks, provide firewood to homes in need. There are over 100 of these banks in the United States, but the closest ones to residents of Calaveras County are located in Sonora in Tuolumne County and near Somerset in El Dorado County.
On top of these concerns, elderly residents face the risk of being “snowed in” without the ability to shovel or plow themselves out. One such Arnold-area man was trapped in his snow-covered home for five days in a late winter storm in 2020 but was luckily rescued by PG&E workers nearby who heard the man’s screams for help.
Early this week, light snow of 3-8 inches is expected at elevations as low as 2,500 ft, while heavy rain and snow with dangerous mountain conditions are expected Wednesday through Thursday, with snow falling at higher elevations above 5,000 ft. Rain is also expected throughout the week, as well as more flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, and streams.
For non-emergency assistance, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500. For assistance in an emergency, dial 9-1-1. For the most up-to-date information, visit our website at calaverasenterprise.com