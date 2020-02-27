Though the threat of COVID-19 remains low in Calaveras County, local health experts say they are staying on top of the situation should that threat level increase.
COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, is a respiratory disease that originated in Wuhan, China, last December. There are very few cases throughout California, none of which have been reported in Calaveras County.
“While there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Calaveras County, Calaveras Public Health is working closely with local health providers and state health authorities to monitor this outbreak,” said Dean Kelaita, MD, Calaveras County Public Health Officer in a press release. “Because there is no vaccine available at this time, everyone can do their part by taking actions that help us prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.”
According to the press release, issued by Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency, “coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals and humans.” The release goes on to state that the current coronavirus is one that has not been seen prior in humans or animals, and there is no immunity or vaccine currently.
The flu-like symptoms of coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. The disease can lead to more sever respiratory illness in some cases.
The Public Health department urges everyone to take precautions by:
• Washing hands often with soap and water
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoiding close contact with sick people
• Staying home and limiting contact with others if sick
• Cleaning commonly touched surfaces like toys and doorknobs
Local and state health agencies will continue to monitor any spread of coronavirus. More information can be found by visiting the Calaveras Public Health website at calaveraspublichealth.com or by calling 754-6460.