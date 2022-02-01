A probation search of a West Point residence on Jan. 25 yielded a large cache of illegal weapons and one arrest, with a second suspect on the run.
Authorities say Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers arrived at the home of felon Nicholas Harley Caspary, 32, who was convicted of unlawful sex with a minor in 2008. Upon their 9 a.m. arrival at the residence, located in the 400 block near Main Street, Caspary fled the scene, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Authorities began a search of the premises, where they found suspect Tonya Elaine Rogers, 43, who appears to have been living there with Caspary. During further search efforts, authorities reportedly found 21 firearms ranging from rifles, shotguns, and handguns, along with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and illegal firearm accessories.
Rogers and Caspary are prohibited from possessing firearms, and Rogers was subsequently charged with “prohibited person in possession of firearms (felony),” “prohibited person in possession of ammunition (felony),” and a “charge of obstructing a peace officer in performance of duties (misdemeanor).” Her bail is set at $35,000.
The sheriffs' office has stated that an investigation is ongoing.