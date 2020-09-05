Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) recently announced that it is closing its California forestlands to public access due to extreme wildfire conditions and the resulting risk to lives and property.
“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” Andrea Howell, SPI spokeswoman, said in a press release. “With weather conditions continuing to bring significant wildfire risk, along with firefighting resources already fully deployed across the state for other wildfires, we made the difficult decision to close our lands to public access and recreation.”
The closures went into effect on Friday at 5 p.m., and will continue until further notice. The public roads on SPI’s forestland will not be closed, but walking into the company’s privately owned land will be prohibited.
SPI owns and manages over two million acres of timberland in California and Washington, and is one of the largest lumber producers in the United States.
For more information on the closures, visit spi-ind.com/OurForests/RecreationAccess.