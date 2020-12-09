Beginning Monday, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) temporarily closed all campgrounds and the visitor center at New Melones Lake.
“In support of state recommended guidelines and requests from Calaveras and Tuolumne county health officials, all campgrounds, and the visitor center will temporarily close until further notice,” a BOR press release reads. “Day-use areas not already closed for the season will remain open.”
Black Bart, Buck Brush and Heron Point day-use areas will remain open, as will the Natural Bridges Trail.
“Visitors are advised that primitive restrooms may not be fully supplied with hand soap or hand sanitizer,” the release reads. “All visitors are advised to continue to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”
The Manzanita and Chamise campgrounds, Fiddleneck and Oak Knoll group camps, Eagle Point group picnic area, Lupine day-use area and dump station and Osprey Point day-use area remain closed for winter operations and maintenance.
For more information, call the administration office at (209) 536-9094, ext. 0, or visit usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones.