Athlete of the Year: Kieran Rymple finds focus in sports; turns to football as next passion

How do you want to be remembered at Bret Harte High School?
Kieran Rymple sat and thought about the question for several seconds before crafting a response. In four years at Bret Harte, Rymple played four different sports and, if he could have, would have played even more.
After giving the question enough time to come up with an answer, Rymple was confident saying what would shortly come out of his mouth.
“I want people to remember my name definitely as an athlete,” Rymple said. “Water polo, basketball, golf, football, and I wanted to play baseball; they are all over the place and different. I feel that kind of speaks for something, that I was able to play all of them and kind of excel at them.”
As a four-year Bret Harte athlete, Rymple participated in sports where hundreds of eyes were on his every move, along with a sport where it was just him, his opponent and nobody else. But it didn’t matter if he was shooting a free throw against Calaveras in a packed gym with the game on the line, or taking a 15-foot putt under the blue skies at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp against the No. 1 golfer from Summerville or Sonora, Rymple feels most like himself when he is competing athletically.
“I feel like I need to play sports to function,” Rymple said. “I’ve been playing sports all of my life, so it’s always been important to me. It never seemed like a chore to go to practice or play, it just seemed like life. Sports are so embedded in my life that life without sports isn’t anything that I want. I don’t want to go pro, that’s never been a goal, but there’s just something about playing sports that’s relaxing.”
Familiar surroundings
While Rymple may have played four sports during his Bullfrog career, the two that he started as a freshman and ended as a senior were basketball and golf. Rymple was a two-year varsity starter on the hardwood and was a four-year golfer under legendary head coach Rich Cathcart.
Unfortunately for Rymple, like many athletes, he fell victim to the repercussions of COVID-19 and lost his entire junior season on the links. After playing for two years and missing his first season as an upperclassman, Rymple finished his senior year by earning a spot on the Mother Lode League’s first team.
Cathcart saw first-hand the metamorphosis of Rymple from a young golfer as a freshman, to leading the squad as a senior.
“Kieran is a great young man who is very athletic,” Cathcart said. “He played golf for us for four years and he improved each year, with the last two being very challenging. He started this season as our leader and best player. In the middle of the season, he was not playing as well and got pretty frustrated. Others would have found an excuse to not finish the season, but not Kieran. I was so proud of him for hanging in and finishing the season. His play earned him all-league. It was a pleasure to have coached Kieran.”
Golf and basketball are both sports that need strong mental focus. Missing shots, both on the court and links, can often take a player out of the game or match. Rymple feels that having teammates around in basketball helps get over mistakes a lot faster than being all alone on the golf course.
“I definitely have a big problem with getting in my head and then performing after that,” Rymple said. “But with golf, one bad shot can turn into a bad hole, which can turn into a bad round and that’s really detrimental. Basketball is tough if you are not making shots, but with teammates around you who can deliver, I just have to pass the ball and do my part.”
Rymple got to have close to a full golf season during his senior year, but the same cannot be said for basketball. Bret Harte only got to play five games during the short spring season. When it was decided by the Mother Lode League that basketball and golf would both be played during the same time, it would have been understandable for Rymple to fret about having to choose between the two sports. Not only did he never think about having to pick one over the other, but Rymple tried to figure out a way to add one more sport into his already busy schedule.
“That really didn’t bother me at all,” Rymple said about having both golf and basketball at the same time. “I was even thinking about playing baseball and juggling all three sports. So, the schedule wasn’t a problem or something that I couldn’t handle.”
Something that Rymple did have to handle was getting tested for COVID-19 twice a week to play basketball. Yet, he didn’t mind a few moments of unpleasantness in exchange for time on the hardwood.
“That actually wasn’t bad at all,” Rymple said about being tested for COVID-19. “It was definitely worth it to be able to play. While it wasn’t fun, it wasn’t terrible.”
In five basketball games, Bret Harte only came out on the winning end once. And although his senior season did not go the way he dreamt of while he was a freshman or sophomore, Rymple was glad to get the opportunity to play and spend time with his teammates.
“Obviously, just being able to play this year was a blessing,” Rymple said. “We didn’t have that many games and it wasn’t a normal season at all, but I was just happy to be out there again.”
A new love
Rymple may have spent most of his high school athletic career on a basketball court or at a golf course, but his future will be on a football field. Rymple only played the final half of a season of football during his junior year, but in that short amount of time, he quickly fell in love with the sport and decided it is the sport he wants to pursue.
“I always wanted to play football, but my parents didn’t want me to play,” Rymple said. “Coach (Kelly) Osborn reached out to me and asked if I wanted to play and I told him yeah, but I also told him that my mom wasn’t very into it. He called my mom and talked to her for a bit and tried to convince her, and he did his magic and I was able to play. It wasn’t a full season, but the five games I did play, I really enjoyed.”
After finishing his junior year of football, Rymple played basketball and was getting ready to start his third season of golf before COVID-19 shut everything down. Even with the uncertainty of having a football season in the fall, Rymple put in as much work as he could during the summer of 2020 to be ready, should a season take place. Yet, with each delay to the season, Rymple continued to put in the hard work, even up to the point the decision was made that there would be no Bret Harte football until the fall of 2021.
“I put in a bunch of work over the summer with some friends and I was almost out at the field every day to be ready,” said Rymple, who was going to play tight end. “We started workouts in the fall with Osborn and it kept going back-and-forth on if we were going to play or not, but the kids who wanted to workout and better themselves showed up regardless if there was going to be a team or not. It hurt hearing that we weren’t going to have a season, but in the same aspect, I was there every day to get better.”
Not getting to play his senior season hurt, but perhaps a bigger disappointment in retrospect for Rymple was not joining the football team as a freshman and playing every season that he could.
“I regret not playing all four years,” Rymple said. “I feel like if I started earlier, I would have had more skill and more understanding of the sport. With more experience, I would have been a better player.”
Even with only a few games of football under his belt, Rymple has made the decision to continue his football life after Bret Harte. He will join the San Joaquin Delta College football team, and this will be the first time he has gone through any summer football workout program and the first time basketball will not be in his future.
“As much as I like basketball, it just feels more natural to play football,” Rymple said. “It’s definitely nerve-racking, but more exciting than not. I want to show people that I’m capable of playing, even with the little experience that I have.”
With Bret Harte being such a small school, the athletics will not be successful without student-athletes playing multiple sports. And Rymple is an example of someone trying something new and enjoying the outcome.
“You are never going to know if you like something until you try,” Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett said. “Right now, he’s going to go and play college football. If he doesn’t put himself out there to join the team his junior year, he wouldn’t be playing college football now. And, he joined a team that wasn’t winning. It’s easy to try a new thing when the team is winning and you want to be a part of it. He jumped in, tried it, and liked it. Now look where he’s going. If he didn’t put himself out there, it never would have happened.”
Perhaps the most notable change regarding Rymple is his build. During the pandemic, he discovered the weight room and didn’t want to leave. As a junior, Rymple was 180 pounds and added 35 pounds of muscle by the time he graduated.
“Covid definitely pushed me to the weight room to take my mind off of things,” Rymple said. “We weren’t promised a sports season, so I wanted to work on myself, rather than to do it for someone else. And now that I’m playing football in college, it definitely paid off and it’s not going to stop either.”
Rymple leaves Bret Harte without any section championships, basketball league titles or football victories over Calaveras. He doesn’t have any records that future students will aim to break, and he was never part of a once-in-a-lifetime team. But when Rymple looks back at his life as a high school athlete, he will still be proud to call himself a Bullfrog, regardless of what the stats or records may be.
“As much as Bret Harte athletics is looked down upon, I don’t feel that is necessarily right,” Rymple said. “A bunch of athletes at Bret Harte work their butts off and it’s not that we are bad athletes, it’s just that sometimes, the end result isn’t there. It’s not that Bret Harte doesn’t have athletes; we can definitely play.”