The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, July 31st, 2020, at about 2:00 PM, deputies were dispatched to White Pines Park for a report of a burglary to a storage container. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a suspect cut the lock of a container sometime during the night of Thursday, July 30th. Once inside, the suspect stole a white and orange STIHL chainsaw along with other smaller items.

While canvassing the area for usable evidence, deputies located security camera footage that contained an image of a possible suspect. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030 if you know this person.

