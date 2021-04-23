The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet in elevation from 11 p.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Monday.
“A late season storm will bring periods of heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra starting Saturday night and continuing into early Monday,” the advisory reads. “The heaviest snow is expected on Sunday with the majority of accumulation for elevations above 4,500 to 5,500 feet. Lighter accumulations are possible down to 4,000 feet Sunday, lowering down to 3,500 feet by Monday morning.”
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches are expected, with localized accumulations up to 24 inches.
“Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to breezy winds along with chain controls and significant travel delays,” the advisory reads.
Winter storm warnings are issued when snow-covered roads and limited visibility are expected, and travel is discouraged while the warning is in effect.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the advisory reads. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”