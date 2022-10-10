The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released limited information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jenny Lind, near Valley Springs, in the early morning of Oct. 9.
The suspect, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the Calaveras County 911 dispatch center received “multiple reports of a person shooting in an unsafe manner” at around 2 a.m. near the 7000 block of Gabor Road. While checking that area, deputies were reportedly fired upon by the suspect.
“A perimeter was established to ensure public safety and contain the suspect. Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT and the California Highway Patrol responded to the location to assist with the investigation. During the investigation, there was an Officer Involved Shooting,” a sheriff’s office press release states.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
The sheriff’s office has not provided any additional information at this time but has stated that more information will be released on Tuesday.
A multi-agency officer-involved shooting protocol investigation is being conducted, according to the sheriff’s office.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.