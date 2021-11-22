An Oakdale man suspected of domestic violence hid from police in a neighbor’s Copperopolis home, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Donald Carnes, 43, was the subject of a police report alleging an assault in the 3000 block of Snowbird Court in Copperopolis, during which Carnes allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat. On Nov. 10 at approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the alleged victim’s residence to ensure that the suspect had left.
“While approaching the residence, deputies observed suspect Carnes walking out of the victim’s garage. Deputies gave verbal commands for suspect Carnes to surrender, however he ran back into the residence, shutting the main garage door. Additional deputies were requested to the scene and eventually cleared the interior of the victim’s residence,” a sheriff’s office news release states.
Shortly after, a neighbor near the victim’s house arrived home and told deputies that their residence had been left unsecured when they left in the morning, asking deputies to check the interior of the home. Carnes was soon located, hiding in a closet inside the neighbor’s residence. He was taken into custody without further incident, at which time he was found to be carrying approximately 50 ounces of methamphetamine and five knives.
In addition to a felony warrant out of Stanislaus County, Carnes is charged with two counts of residential burglary, false imprisonment with violence, assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, domestic violence, destroying a cellular phone, resisting a peace officer and other drug-related charges. He is being held without bail.