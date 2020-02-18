A couple from Chowchilla, Calif., died and four young men from Davis sustained major injuries the morning of Feb. 15 in a head-on collision that occurred on Highway 4, east of Pool Station Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), 20-year-old Haomiao Zhang of Davis allowed his 2016 Lexus RX350 to cross over the double yellow lines while travelling eastbound at an unknown speed with passengers Ao Yang, 20, Minhao Liang, 19, and Linjunche Seyache, 19, at approximately 10:30 a.m. The vehicle went into opposing traffic and collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota RAV4.
Both the driver and passenger of the Toyota, 60-year-old Jeffery Heffington and 58-year-old Sheila Heffington, of Chowchilla, succumbed to their injuries at the hospital after their vehicle overturned.
The Lexus also overturned after continuing onto the north shoulder of the road and colliding with a traffic sign. All four occupants sustained major injuries.
The roadway remained closed for roughly an hour while patients were transported and the scene was investigated.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the CHP reported.