Though the Pizza Factory in San Andreas had been closed for several months, the restaurant recently reopened under new ownership.
Allison Williams, 36, of Twain Harte, and her husband Cameron Bacchus purchased the pizzeria late last year. Following updates that included the installation of new wood flooring, a fresh paint job and new tables and chairs, the restaurant reopened to the public on March 1.
“I love everything about Pizza Factory and expanding my portfolio with the brand was an easy decision,” Williams said. “San Andreas is an amazing town that has always supported Pizza Factory and I’m excited to be a part of the business.”
Williams grew up in Temecula and began working at the Pizza Factory in her hometown as a cashier for her first job at the age of 15. From there, she worked her way up to manager and has worked for the company’s corporate division for the last five years, beginning around the time her first boss in Temecula, Mary Jane Riva, took over as Pizza Factory’s CEO.
About two years ago, Williams and her husband became owners of their first Pizza Factory restaurant in Twain Harte. She and her husband now split their time between Northern and Southern California.
“I’ve worked with Allison since she was a teenager and immediately recognized her drive for success and dedication for the brand,” Riva said. “Allison has proven herself as not only a trusted employee but also an awesome franchise operator. After she seamlessly established the Twain Harte restaurant as a community staple, I knew she was the right person to oversee the transition with the San Andreas location. With a customer base already established and under Allison’s guidance, I’m confident the success of the restaurant will continue.”
In addition to hand-tossed pizzas made with 100% mozzarella cheese, the San Andreas location is offering pizza delivery, which wasn’t previously available in the town, Williams said.
“Nobody delivers to San Andreas,” she said. “I know it’s definitely a need there.”
Williams said that Pizza Factory’s community outreach programs are one of the reasons why she’s stayed with the company over the years. Pizza Factory has an anti-bullying program for schools and also helps with fundraising.
“We do tons of free things for schools to help them fundraise,” she said. “That’s kind of why we’ve stayed and enjoyed it, because it’s a lot more than just the pizza.”
Among its programs, the company invites schools to use its restaurants to do fundraisers, donating 20% of their sales back to the schools during those days. They also provide free fundraiser cards with coupons for students to sell. For sports, the company has a player of the week program and provides free pizza parties.
“We have a lot of things that kind of bring everybody in, and we’re still helping the community raise funds,” Williams said. “I really like that.”
Pizza Factory now has over 100 locations. The San Andreas branch was established about 30 years ago as the company’s 15th location, Williams said.
“It already has a good name there from the old owner,” she said. “My main goal right now is to really just get into the schools and make sure that we keep that good relationship with them.”