A 53-year-old man from Valley Springs died in a single-motorcycle crash just after midnight on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the man, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Hogan Dam Road, south of Vista Del Lago Drive, near Valley Springs, when his motorcycle left the pavement and struck a nearby rock.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The possible involvement of drugs and/or alcohol is being investigated, the CHP reported.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.