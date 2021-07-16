A 53-year-old man from Valley Springs died in a single-motorcycle crash just after midnight on Friday.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the man, whose name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Hogan Dam Road, south of Vista Del Lago Drive, near Valley Springs, when his motorcycle left the pavement and struck a nearby rock.
The man was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The possible involvement of drugs and/or alcohol is being investigated, the CHP reported.