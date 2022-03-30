Booking Log

Sunday, March 27

Spencer Jay Breinig, 39, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at the 1600 block of Blagen Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, and possessing a short-barreled rifle.

Tamara Lynn Martin, 58, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of Blagen Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.

David Lee Foster, 41, of West Point, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 22200 block of Highway 26 in West Point and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Stats for Calaveras County Animal Services from 3/18/22 to 3/24/22:


Dogs impounded: 5       YTD - 75

Dogs euthanized: 0                   4

CHS rescue/transfer: 0              2

Direct shelter transfer: 0            4

Adopted by public: 1                30

Dogs redeemed by owner: 3   34


Cats impounded: 4        YTD - 50

Cats euthanized: 0                    2

CHS rescue/transfer: 0              0

Direct shelter transfer: 0            6

Adopted by public: 0            27

Cats returned to field: 1           13

Cats redeemed by owner: 0      2

