Booking Log
Sunday, March 27
Spencer Jay Breinig, 39, of Arnold, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. at the 1600 block of Blagen Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, and possessing a short-barreled rifle.
Tamara Lynn Martin, 58, of Arnold, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of Blagen Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
David Lee Foster, 41, of West Point, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at the 22200 block of Highway 26 in West Point and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Stats for Calaveras County Animal Services from 3/18/22 to 3/24/22:
Dogs impounded: 5 YTD - 75
Dogs euthanized: 0 4
CHS rescue/transfer: 0 2
Direct shelter transfer: 0 4
Adopted by public: 1 30
Dogs redeemed by owner: 3 34
Cats impounded: 4 YTD - 50
Cats euthanized: 0 2
CHS rescue/transfer: 0 0
Direct shelter transfer: 0 6
Adopted by public: 0 27
Cats returned to field: 1 13
Cats redeemed by owner: 0 2