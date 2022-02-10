On Jan. 22, motorcyclist Anthony Fults, 21, was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Arnold, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Now, authorities are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect driver.
The incident reportedly occurred on Fullen Road, south of Avery Sheep Ranch Road, at 7:25 p.m.
According to the CHP press release, “Mr. Fults rounded a corner in the roadway he observed an approaching SUV. Mr. Fults feared that he was going to be struck by the SUV and laid the motorcycle down to avoid a collision. Mr. Fults and his motorcycle were then struck by the SUV, causing major injuries to Mr. Fults. The SUV stopped for a short amount of time then fled the scene.”
Fults is now in the hospital dealing with major injuries.
The CHP is asking for help in identifying the suspect and their vehicle: “The suspect vehicle is described as a black SUV with yellow-looking headlights and the driver as a white male wearing shorts. The SUV should have sustained a broken driver's side headlight.”
For those who may have any information, the CHP has stated, “If you have pertinent information that could lead to the identity of the vehicle and/or driver please contact the San Andreas CHP office at (209) 754-3541.”