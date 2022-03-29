Longtime District 3 resident and small business owner Lisa Muetterties has announced that she is running for District 3 supervisor against opponent Martin Huberty.
Muetterties, 56, has lived in Calaveras County for 39 years. She and her husband, Tim, have owned Arnold CA Real Estate for 40 years. Muetterties served as a representative on the Calaveras County District 3 Planning Commission from 2014 to 2018; two of those years were spent as a chairperson. She currently serves as the treasurer of the Calaveras County Association of Realtors Housing Affordability Committee. She and her husband also owned a snow removal business from 1999 to 2014.
“I served on the California Association of Realtors as a director for 20 years. What I did there was the basis for my background. We protected private property rights and would meet with our legislators. So, I have a long history of political (involvement),” said Muetterties.
When asked why she wanted to run for District 3 supervisor, Muetterties told the Enterprise, “I am so vested in this county. I have four generations of family here. My intent was to get back involved in the political process in my own county and try to make things better. I think Calaveras County is great, but I would like to be able to see if we can do better.”
One of the issues she would like to address in the county is understaffing. “You've got three employees doing the job of 10,” she said. “I want to see if we can find a way to get the staffing levels to what they're budgeted to. And help those departments be better, stronger, and more helpful to the people of Calaveras County.”
On the topic of housing, Muetterties gave a very detailed analysis of the housing shortage in the county: “The state legislature has made it impossible for investors to want to buy full-time rentals. Short-term rentals are people that are buying a cabin and intend to use it. That has always been the industry in this county. We have always been a tourism county, that's never going to change. Where we're having issues is property values have gone up. So when property values go up and an investor buys a full-time rental, that's not priced so that you or I or somebody that just has a normal everyday working job can afford to rent.”
Muetterties brought up the difficulty of building affordable housing in the county, like duplexes and apartments, due to rules and regulations stating that they can only be built if they are connected to a sewer. She said this is extremely difficult in the county and is why most homes are connected to septic systems.
“They're blocking our affordable housing,” she said. “And I think we can do a better job of opening that up and allowing this to happen. We've got to find ways to take care of our workforce.”
In terms of infrastructure, Muetterties said, “I think that we need to be looking at our departments as a whole and finding out how we can better fund the resources in our public works department. We've got roadways that are in horrible shape, we all know it. We're a rural county, we're not a rich county, and we need to find ways to be spending that money and doing a better job with it.”
She also emphasized how hard it is to get grants from the state government to fund these projects, as well as the importance of setting aside county money to match the grants.
When it comes to dealing with the state government, Muetterties said, “I've been dealing with legislators for 30 years. I have good relationships with our legislators. We have CSAC [California State Association of Counties] for our county that attends all of those state legislations. And whoever the representative is from the board of supervisors will be taking the issues forward from our county to those meetings to represent our county at the state level.”
When asked about wildfire season, Muetterties expressed her support for firebreaks and the tree mortality program. She also talked about the importance of properly funding fire departments and encouraging citizens to maintain their properties. She brought up the importance of receiving grants to continue funding firebreaks and removal of the bark beetle-infested trees.
When asked what her biggest challenge will be if she is elected, Muetterties stated, “I think finding funding to keep our departments strong is going to be the biggest challenge.”
She brought up that the county assessor’s office is behind on transactions: “If the new assessor is able to bring all of that up to current, we are going to see a lot of additional income coming into this county. So getting those tax collections assessed, the supplementals paid, is going to play a huge role in bringing money into this county and getting us back to par.”
Muetterties expressed that if elected, she is looking forward to working with public works. She stated, “The department is impacting us the most in this district, starting from snow removal, all the way down through road infrastructure. I want to see that department funded because that will impact us in all directions. It will stop a lot of health and safety issues from happening out there. If we have evacuations happening, the better condition our roads are in, the better we all are.”
The statewide direct primary election will take place on June 7.