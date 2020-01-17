Editor’s note: This article is a continuation from last week’s edition, summarizing county officials’ responses to the 2018-19 Calaveras County Grand Jury Report.
The Sheriff’s Office has a retention problem.
The Grand Jury found the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to be understaffed and underfunded, leading to a low rate of employee retention.
It was recommended that the Board of Supervisors increase the department’s budget to raise staffing levels at the jail and on patrol, as well as to provide more competitive salaries for correctional officers and technicians.
It was also recommended that the Calaveras County Jail rent out beds to other counties as an additional revenue source.
Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio agreed with the majority of the jury’s findings and confirmed that efforts to fill vacant positions are already underway, and that two correctional technician positions have been filled since the jury’s report was published. He stated that the CCSO is collaborating with Human Resources and an external recruitment vendor to expand outreach and increase retention by advertising “the benefits of living and working in Calaveras County.”
However, regarding the jury’s initiative that CCSO develop a written employee retention program by Dec. 31, 2019, DiBasilio cited limitations due to a lack of funding.
“An employee retention program is contingent on lowering the extent of the disparity in pay for all jail employee positions compared to surrounding counties of like size and similar correctional officer positions with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” he wrote. “CCSO continues to alert the Board of Supervisors to the pay inequities that need to be addressed during employee bargaining unit negotiations. The Sheriff’s Office will discuss the retention plan with the County Administrative Office and Human Resources as noted above.”
In response to the jury’s recommendation on renting empty jail beds, DiBasilio stated that the CCSO already has a profitable contract with Amador County, and that options are being explored with the California State Department of Hospitals to house mentally ill inmates who have pending criminal charges or are awaiting trial.
With the exception of one additional patrol deputy position that was approved in the 2019-20 budget, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors rejected most of the jury’s recommendations to increase CCSO funding.
The board, represented by Chairman Jack Garamendi in its response, stated that Calaveras County Public Safety Employees Association members’ salaries were already increased in a recent round of negotiations and that additional increases for corrections officers and technicians “needs further analysis, as salaries and benefits are a mandatory subject of bargaining and will be considered in the next round of collective bargaining.”
Audit and finance updates
The Grand Jury identified some shortfalls in the county’s purchasing protocols.
“A countywide standardized Purchasing Policy and Procedure manual does not exist, resulting in each department handling all purchasing at the discretion of the department head, thus eliminating appropriate checks and balances,” the jury stated in its report.
The Board of Supervisors partially agreed with that finding and assured that a purchasing manual “will be completed by Dec. 31, 2019, and will be fully implemented for the next fiscal year.”
The jury also found that a lack of grant-writing policy has led to a potential loss of funds within county departments. It was recommended that County Administrative Officer (CAO) Albert Alt develop grant application and administration policies no later than Oct. 1, 2019, and that the Board of Supervisors and CAO should form a grant-writing committee consisting of cross-departmental representation no later than July 1, 2020.
The board rejected both initiatives, stating that they were not “warranted or reasonable.”
“The County Administrative Office will work in collaboration with county departments on a case-by-case basis specific to grant requirements,” the board stated.
Code Compliance won’t get its own budget
Calaveras County Code Compliance developed a policy and procedure manual in response to the Grand Jury’s recommendation. However, an initiative to authorize Code Compliance with its own budget will not be implemented by the Board of Supervisors.
“The current reporting structure of Code Compliance does not compromise the department’s funding or stability,” the board stated in response.
The jury’s recommendation that Code Compliance “avoid writing municipal codes and fee schedules which create financial and physical hardships” was in need of further analysis, according to the board.
“Any fees contemplated by Code Compliance at the time of the master fee schedule revision, will be established by the Board of Supervisors in a noticed public hearing, as required by Government Code §66016. The amount of any such fee will be determined pursuant to the analysis required by Article XIII C of the California Constitution and Government Code §53750 et seq.,” the board stated. “State law prohibits the imposition of any fee that exceeds the reasonable costs of providing services, performing inspections, issuing permits, administrative enforcement or appeals of enforcement action or staff decisions.”
The full responses are available to view at grandjury.calaverasgov.us.