The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Angels Camp - Bret Harte High School is calling all junior and seniors and their parents to attend a live virtual post-secondary planning night on October 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm. The evening will feature guest speakers from the University of California, the California State University, California Community Colleges, Western Undergraduate Exchange Program, Private Colleges of California, Mother Lode Educational Opportunity Center, United States Air Force ROTC, and United States Army.
Guest speakers will address many changes with the college planning process and ways to successfully navigate college planning during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students need as much guidance as they can get during these changing times,” expressed Bret Harte Principal Heath Lane. “More now than ever, students need to know that there are still plenty of opportunities to advance them into a meaningful future.”
Superintendent of Schools, Scott Nanik has been supporting the local high schools by provide Career Technical Education (CTE) to high school students. “It imperative that students know what options are available to them. Not all students will go to college; however, there are many opportunities for students and we want to help educate them on those opportunities.”
More information will be released prior to the event on the Bret Harte Career Center web page and through Remind text alerts. Please visit: https://tinyurl.com/BH-College-Career for more information and to sign up for text alerts for all Career Center events.