On June 9 and 11, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s marijuana enforcement unit served four unrelated search warrants in Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch and Valley Springs. One arrest was made and roughly $3 million in marijuana plants were seized.
The first site raided on June 9 was located in the 5000 block of Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill. Deputies reportedly seized 1,085 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1 million.
Evidence was found of onsite camping, including an improvised shelter and an “outhouse built directly into a hole on the ground” the sheriff’s office reported. The location was referred to the county department of code compliance and environmental health.
The second site was located in the 19000 block of Cedar Way in Mountain Ranch. Deputies reportedly seized 200 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $140,000.
“Trash and debris was strewn throughout the property,” the sheriff’s office said.
One suspect, Santos Tafolla Gonzalez, 58, of Delhi, Calif., was issued a citation on charges related to the cultivation and sale of illegal marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Another site was raided on June 11, located in the 1000 block of Paradise Peak in Valley Springs. Deputies reportedly seized 595 growing marijuana plants and over 23 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $819,000.
“The residence had been converted into an indoor marijuana cultivation site and Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers were called to the scene and ‘Red Tagged’ the residence for violations,” the sheriff’s office said.
A second site raided on June 11 was located in the 500 block of Brookline Court in Valley Springs. Deputies reportedly seized 1,022 growing marijuana plants and over 35 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $1.4 million. Additionally, several ecstasy pills were seized.
“The residence at this site had also been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Code Enforcement responded to the scene and also ‘Red Tagged’ the residence for violations,” the sheriff’s office said.
One suspect, Yao Feng Huang, 27, of Valley Springs, was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges related to resisting a peace officer. He also faces charges related to the cultivation and possession of illegal marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The investigations at these sites are ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.