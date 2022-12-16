Calaveras County Public Works has announced that as of Dec. 16, travelers will be able to drive on the newly constructed Wagon Trail Project. The segment of Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp has been the subject of much news coverage over the past year.
“The shift will take place from Pool Station Road to approximately a half a mile east of Bonanza Mine Road. Reduced construction speed limits of 45 mph will be in effect. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and with additional care,” reads the Public Works statement.
“It's very exciting,” said Caltrans Public Information Officer Bob Highfill. “It's been a wonderful collaboration with our partners and Calaveras County to see this project through—it really is going to improve safety for motorists. And I think it'll certainly benefit businesses all throughout Calaveras County and should encourage people to use the highway to visit communities along the corridor or to connect higher into the foothills.”
Highfill said that Caltrans will maintain the new highway section once construction is complete.
Calaveras County Public Works Director Robert Pachinger said, “Calaveras County is excited to open the western portion of the new State Route 4. There were many challenges to getting this portion completed in 2022 and the County is extremely appreciative of the construction team, the Calaveras Band of Miwuk Indians, and Caltrans for their hard work in getting to this milestone. We are hopeful that the remaining portion of this phase will be complete by this time next year.”
For additional information, contact the State Route 4 - Wagon Trail Realignment Project information line at 209-222-4862 or Info@WagonTrailProject.com.