Lack of affordable housing is a serious problem in Calaveras County, but one local nonprofit is working hard to help.
On June 27, Habitat for Humanity Calaveras held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new three-bedroom home on Signal Hill Trail in Copperopolis.
Just before 10 a.m., a small crowd gathered at the site, which sits on a hill to the west of Lake Tulloch, overlooking the reservoir.
The gathering included Habitat Calaveras board members, employees and volunteers, along with the friends and family of Teri Olivas, for whom the new home is being built.
Olivas moved to the area in 2003, and has been working for the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency for the past ten years, helping local residents with utility bills and home weatherization.
Habitat Calaveras Board President Todd Peterson addressed the crowd at the beginning of the ceremony.
“Habitat for Humanity Calaveras has a very simple mission,” he said. “We do not give away free houses. What we do is we partner with families to effectuate our mission of providing affordable houses to families in need. We are able to do this with donated materials, donated labor, donated funds, and also funds from entities like the federal government and the state.”
Peterson stressed that qualifying families were partners in this process.
“The Teri Olivas family is going to not only get a mortgage, which they’re going to have to repay, but they are also going to have to donate their time and their effort – they have a sweat equity obligation, and they’re going to have to contribute 500 hours of work on this home,” he said. “We’re also going to ask other people to volunteer. … Everybody is going to have skin in the game – not only the family, not only Habitat, but the volunteers and the community.”
Habitat Calaveras Executive Director Scott Behiel said that qualifying for a low-interest mortgage was a prerequisite to being approved for the home-building program.
“It’s a myth out there that Habitat gives away houses,” he said. “Not true. We make houses affordable for hardworking, deserving people. … We’re here to offer a hand up, not a handout.” Behiel said that the new home would be energy efficient, and would be built to a high standard.
“We do use volunteers quite a bit,” he said, “but most of the house is built with licensed contractors, so it’s a quality house built to the standards that California requires.”
Olivas was invited to the front of the crowd and asked to say a few words.
“This is an awesome, incredible opportunity,” she said. “I’ve never owned a home. This is truly a first time home-buyer, and it’s always been a bit of a struggle. I’ve always wanted this, but it was always hard to achieve it, and I’m just at that place now where this is definitely doable. This is a wonderful opportunity to get something more than what I thought I could get, and I’m just looking forward to having our own place, and my kids having their own space and their own rooms.”
Pastor Bonnie Hollinger, of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Murphys, stepped to the front of the crowd to give a blessing.
“I want to say something about Teri before I start,” she said. “Teri volunteers nonstop at our church. You see her in the kitchen. You see her in the family program. We grab her when we can’t have an usher. I mean, she is a woman-on-the-spot. We love her for that, and her children are a vital part of our church.”
Hollinger said a short prayer, giving thanks for the new home and asking for the successful completion of the project.
“As we move forward today, God, first by breaking ground and then with heavy equipment and many hands, let us not forget to be awed by the earth that is giving up the space so Teri and her family can live here,” she said. “As we watch the building of the house for Teri and her family come into reality, may we never lose sight of our mission to inspire and act and care for one another and the community where we live.”
Peterson said that the ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for Habitat Calaveras. Since the organization was founded about 20 years ago, it has completed 17 new homes and carried out hundreds of home repairs, he said.
“We’re shifting gears with this house,” he said. “In the next two years, we’re going to build between four and six houses, and after that we’re going to start a project (the subdivision in Angels Camp) that’s going to be as many as 107 homes in a decade. So we’re going to go from seven homes in 20 years, to almost 110 in a decade.”
Peterson had a special shovel made for the ground-breaking ceremony.
“We’ve got lots of shovels,” he said. “But they’re all used, and they’re all dirty, and they’re all worn. So I went and got one, and I put the Habitat colors on it, and we’re going to start a tradition, and the tradition is every time we break ground for a new house, we’re going to use that shovel.”
Olivas and her two sons, Ian and Hiro, came to the front of the crowd. Her daughter, Emma, was unable to make it to the ceremony. One by one, they took turns removing a spadeful of soil from the earth, to applause from the audience.
The construction process should begin within weeks, Behiel said, and will be led by local contractor Jason Jarman, who will “put together a team of locals that are going to help knock this thing out.”
“Our goal is to have the family in here before Christmas,” he said.
Habitat Calaveras’ home-building program is aimed at families making up to $65,000 per year. For more information, visit habitatcalaveras.org or call 890-3848.