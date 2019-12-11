Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge spreads holiday cheer to community

While Christmas may still be two weeks away, Santa Claus already came to Calaveras County on Dec. 7.
Over the weekend, the Women of the Moose, Chapter 1714, held the annual Santa’s Kids’ Workshop Party at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in White Pines.
The free event was open to the public and featured cookie decorating, craft-making, face-painting, gifts and a visit from Old St. Nick himself.
At 10:30 a.m., the room filled with kids, parents and grandparents, all grinning ear to ear.
Moose members dressed as elves served food and drinks, and ran the activities for children.
“We’ve been doing this for years,” Secretary-Treasurer Melanie Kish said. “This is my third year as the chairman of it.”
Kish said that the chapter has been active in the community for 44 years, and now has 450 members. The men’s chapter was established even earlier and has 560 active members.
“We’re all charitable, so all of the money that we bring in, the proceeds go to what we donate to,” Kish said. “We give thousands of dollars away every year.”
The chapter hosts numerous events throughout the year, and was recently rated the No. 2 Moose Lodge in all of California and Nevada. While some events are open to everyone, others are only for Moose members.
Events and activities include crab feeds, chili cook-offs, Easter parties, Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas food baskets, scholarships and donations to local organizations.
“Those are the kinds of things we do,” Kish said. “Faith, hope and charity – that’s what we’re based on.”
When Santa entered the room, parents and children quickly lined up for photos.
Christmas wishes ranged from “slime,” and “a puppy and an Xbox,” to “a drone.”
April Diliberto sat with her son, Bodie, who was decorating cookies with frosting and sprinkles.
“He had a lot of fun,” she said. “He liked getting his face painted, and decorating and eating the cookies.”
Mindy Kloffenstein, of Arnold, held her 11-month-old son, Wyatt, who happily sucked on a candy cane.
“I think that his favorite part is the candy cane and all of the bright lights,” she said.
Megan Sheehan, of Arnold, attended with her son, Remy, who was putting the finishing touches on a sugar cookie.
“It’s fun for him. He’s really excited,” she said. “Most definitely (we will come back next year). We’ll probably check out Easter, too. They said the Easter Bunny will be back.”
Doreen Dardar, of Antioch, was one of more than 10 Moose members running the event. While she lives in the East Bay, she tries to spend every weekend in the Arnold area.
“Anytime I’m up here, if there’s something going on, I try to help,” she said. “I have four kids myself, and eight grandchildren. They love it. They love the snow. They love coming up.”
Five of Dardar’s grandchildren participated in the event.
“All the way from (ages) 13 to 4,” she said. “They had a great time … It was a beautiful event. It was wonderful; so fun.”
Charlotte Armstrong, the senior member of the chapter, sat behind one of the craft tables. She said that she was recently awarded top honors at the lodge, and has been a member for 23 years.
“I was the first child born in White Pines,” she said. “My dad was a logger for S.D. Linebaugh for 38 years, and my ex-father-in-law, Blagen, had the mill. My first housing was down there where Hazel Fischer School is at – it had a wooden floor and a tent top … Hazel Fischer was my teacher, and a personal friend. She was great; what a woman.”
Armstrong said that she comes and helps with the event every year.
“We do a lot for our community, and we never turn down a child, or families in need,” she said.
Moose member Phil Melicker volunteered to play Santa this year. He said that it was his second year donning the outfit for the event, and he even played Santa at the annual kids’ party at Hazel Fischer the day before when another volunteer called in sick.
“It really pulled me in last year,” he said. “There was this one cute little girl who sat on my lap, and she had the biggest smile ever. She was so happy to be sitting on Santa’s lap, and that hooked me right there. It’s a lot of fun.”
Melicker moved to Arnold to retire a year and a half ago, after vacationing in the area for 15 years.
“I love Arnold. It’s so beautiful,” he said. “And I love the Moose, because we try to do so much for the community, and I love being a part of it.”