Booking Log
Wednesday, May 18
Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Murphys Pourhouse and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and receiving known stolen property.
Thursday, May 19
Lita Darnell Rose, 58, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at the 3900 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Travis William Key, 42, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. at the VFW in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of arson involving a structure or forest land, and arson during a state of emergency.
Friday, May 20
Richard Arthur Hilgardner Jr., 41, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. at the 4900 block of Treosti Place in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, May 21
Roberto Delacerda, 52, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. at the 400 block of Sawyer Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Sunday, May 22
Bryan Keith Cognetti, 48, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of assault involving throwing acid.
David Lee Copeland, 38, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. at the 3600 block of Poag Lane in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.