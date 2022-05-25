Booking Log

Wednesday, May 18

Gail Catherine Nellis, 65, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Murphys Pourhouse and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge and receiving known stolen property.

Thursday, May 19

Lita Darnell Rose, 58, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. at the 3900 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.

Travis William Key, 42, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. at the VFW in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of arson involving a structure or forest land, and arson during a state of emergency.

Friday, May 20

Richard Arthur Hilgardner Jr., 41, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. at the 4900 block of Treosti Place in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.

Saturday, May 21

Roberto Delacerda, 52, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. at the 400 block of Sawyer Road in West Point and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.

Sunday, May 22

Bryan Keith Cognetti, 48, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of assault involving throwing acid.

David Lee Copeland, 38, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. at the 3600 block of Poag Lane in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.