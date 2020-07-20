PG&E-contracted helicopter crashes near San Andreas; three minor injuries

A helicopter contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crashed off Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs around 10 a.m. Monday morning, igniting a small grass fire that was quickly contained.
The helicopter was “conducting an emergency landing,” and a pilot and two PG&E troublemen were able to exit the helicopter before it caught on fire, PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo told the Enterprise Monday.
The three people on board walked away with minor injuries, but were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Greg Stark.
The crew allegedly told Stark they “lost power” when they were at about 100 feet in elevation before crashing near a local ranching property just west of the Highway 12 and Highway 26 intersection.
The model MD 600N single engine turbine helicopter was fully involved when first responders arrived, and it was a complete loss, Stark added.
Fire personnel were able to knock the fire down before it could damage a barn and nearby residence.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), San Andreas Fire Protection District and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District were the responding agencies.
“I’m just glad everybody survived and fire (personnel) was able to stop the forward spread of the fire,” Stark said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, and will be investigating the incident, Stark confirmed.
Merlo was unable to confirm the details of the helicopter’s operations in the area, but added that she’d provide an update when they are available.
“PG&E is working with first responders to assure safety of area,” she said.