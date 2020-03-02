What is a civil grand jury and what does it do?
The new Mother Lode Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association (CGJA) hopes to spread awareness regarding the civic duty of serving as a grand juror throughout the tri-county community.
The chapter, approved by the CGJA in August 2019 to include Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, is the first in the state to encompass multiple counties, according to a news release issued by the organization. The announcement of their formation coincides with Civil Grand Jury Awareness Month in Calaveras County, recently designated by the Board of Supervisors for the month of February.
The declaration provides a brief history of the grand jury system, brought to North America by colonists in 1635. Originally written into England’s 1215 Magna Carta, according to the U.S. courts handbook, the United Kingdom later abolished the system in 1933.
Today, the United States and Liberia are the only two countries that continue to practice the grand jury system. Though policies vary within different states, the California Constitution mandates that grand juries “be drawn and summoned at least once a year in each county.”
Not to be confused with a criminal grand jury, which is usually tasked with determining probable cause for serious felony indictments, a civil grand jury is often referred to as a watchdog for county government and special districts.
Each year, a panel of 19 citizens convenes to tour local detention facilities, investigate requests for review of public officials and departments submitted by citizens, and produce a report detailing its findings and recommendations to the presiding Superior Court judge.
If that seems like a lot of work for the average citizen, it is. That’s why the role tends to attract retired people, according to former Calaveras County Civil Grand Jury foreperson and current president of the Mother Lode Chapter Carolyn Stinemates.
Like most grand jurors, Stinemates was interviewed for the role and had her name pulled out of a tumbler after being called for jury duty in 2017. Some citizens submit applications to serve, but their names go into the tumbler like everyone else.
If selected, a juror is expected to serve a two-year term, splitting up onto committees to help produce two reports during their tenure.
When Stinemates was selected, she had recently retired and moved to Calaveras County from the Bay Area.
She said one of her motivations in agreeing to serve was that she had planned to dedicate a good portion of her time to community service in retirement. The commitment involved about 20 to 25 hours monthly for each juror, with a break in June and July, she said.
“That was the best thing I could have done to learn about the community of Calaveras County,” Stinemates said. “I learned so much about the county, it was just great.”
When she first started, Stinemates and her fellow jurors knew very little about what it meant to serve. “Deer in headlights,” she remembered.
“It was quite an eye opener,” said Stinemates, who received guidance from Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy and the CGJA.
However, she and other jurors realized that there was a strong need for a CGJA chapter in the area to assist future juries.
In conceptualizing the Mother Lode Chapter last year, the small group of Calaveras County former grand jurors made it their mission to support civil grand juries in all three counties by providing continuity throughout the changing panels and by preserving the grand jury reports of previous years.
“It was a lot of work,” Stinemates said. “We had to come up with bylaws. The state association was very helpful in assisting us with that. We had to submit all of our paperwork to the State of California for the association to be accepted. We just got tax exempt-status this last week, and we’re still kind of in that formation mode.”
The new chapter currently has 16 members, representing all three counties, and is still recruiting additional former grand jurors to join.
“We have all the same interests in the foothills, the same issues. We really felt bringing the tri-counties together, we could be much stronger in representing the chapter,” Stinemates said.
By speaking at local schools and public functions, they hope to convey the importance of serving on a grand jury and increase the diversity of those who serve.
“It doesn’t matter your background – you can serve. It doesn’t matter your education – you can serve. We want representation of whatever or whoever lives here,” Stinemates said. “I think (grand jurors) become a better community individual and citizen.”
For those who don’t have time to serve, there are other ways to support the civil grand jury and its mission to keep government entities honest and efficient. Requests for investigation can be submitted all year long via a citizen complaint form, which can be sent to a county grand jury directly
Some years, the grand jury receives very few requests from citizens, Stinemates said.
“I don’t think the public really knows what the grand jury is and what their responsibility to the community is,” she said. “If we get an inquiry late into the year, March or April, we still review it. If we want to pursue it, we recommend the new grand jury pursue it.”
In Calaveras County, citizens can visit grandjury.calaverasgov.us to learn more about civil grand juries, read past reports and access complaint forms.
For more information regarding the Mother Lode Grand Chapter of CGJA, email officecontact@motherlodechaptercgja.org.