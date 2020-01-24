Highway 4 was closed for approximately two hours on Thursday after a vehicle collision near Appaloosa Road.
Around 3:30 p.m., Alan Yoder, of Murphys, was driving eastbound on Hwy 4 in his Subaru Legacy, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). For unknown reasons, Yoder allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway, colliding with of the bridge crossing the west branch of Cherokee Creek in Angels Camp.
Yoder, 67, then steered back onto the highway, running into Richard Fautt and Sandra, both 72 and of Valley Springs, as they were driving westbound on Hwy 4 in their Ford F-150. Yoder’s vehicle overturned from the collision
The CHP reported that both Richard Fautt and Sandra Fautt received minor injuries, whereas Yoder received major injuries and was transported to Doctor’s Medical Center.
Drugs and/or alcohol were determined not to be factors in the collision after the CHP concluded its investigation at the scene.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will conduct repairs on the portion of damaged bridge today, closing one lane of traffic. Drivers should expect up to 15-minute delays if driving through the area.