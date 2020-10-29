The 2019-20 Calaveras County Grand Jury has released three additional segments of its annual report, emphasizing the continued need for a new animal shelter and recommending increased funding for veterans’ services in the county.
Animal Services
Calaveras County grand juries have chosen to review Animal Services for the past 20 years, deeming its animal shelter inadequate each time.
“It was determined that the Animal Services shelter continues to be inadequate, understaffed, unsanitary, underfunded, overcrowded, unappealing, in dire need of repair, and lacking in adequate outdoor facilities,” the latest grand jury report reads, though some improvements within the past year were noted. “A new shelter needs to be built within the next two years on County owned acreage as recommended by the Board of Supervisors. Until a new facility is in place, the existing shelter needs to undergo a total rebranding. An updated marketing strategy will be more inviting to County residents, volunteers and staff.”
The 2019-20 report documents poor ventilation among the 34 feral cat kennels resulting in unpleasant odors, poor drainage in dog and cat kennels causing backflow during rainy periods and unsanitary conditions at the 60-year-old facility, located on Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.
“When hosing down the kennels the water flows through the dog enclosures into a drain at each end of the kennels. This has the potential to spread disease to the dogs,” the report reads.
The grand jury recommended that a new shelter be built by Dec. 31, 2022 and that the board of supervisors provide a target date of no later than March 31, 2021 to the county’s chief administrative officer for the plan’s completion.
“Although the (Board of Supervisors) agreed to build a new shelter on the existing 6.93 acres and instructed the CAO to propose a building plan, no timeline or target date was specified for the completion of the plan,” the report reads.
Other recommendations made by the grand jury include temporary measures to improve sanitary conditions at the current shelter, increased public outreach and engagement with the community’s non-profit sector, and the implementation of a pet fostering program by January 2021.
“(Animal Services) developed a foster program in October 2018. The program has not been implemented due to a lack of consensus among County agencies regarding County exposure to liability,” the report reads.
Veterans services
A grand jury investigation into the county’s Veterans Services Office (VSO) revealed a need for better outreach to the Angels Camp community and a lack of permanent county funding for two part-time clerical positions to keep the office running “efficiently.”
According to the 2019-20 report, the VSO served nearly 20% of the county’s total 4,063 veterans in 2019. The office was established by the board of supervisors during the mid-1940s as a division of the Health and Human Services Agency to “assist veterans, their dependents and survivors, and the general public in obtaining services from federal, state and local agencies administering programs for veterans, including death benefits.”
In order to carry out those duties, two federally funded part-time clerical positions were added in June of 2020, however, funding ceased in September. The grand jury recommended that permanent funding be provided by the county, which funds 80% of the VSO budget, in order to maintain those positions.
Additionally, the grand jury recommended that “the VSO consider partnering with other veterans memorial districts, including Angels Camp and libraries to provide outreach services with regular office hours, in those areas” in order to increase accessibility to the office, located in Valley Springs.
Increased outreach efforts to remote areas of the county and the development of a policies and procedures manual were also recommended.
Detention centers
Each year, the grand jury is required to perform a review of the county’s adult detention centers.
Concerning the two facilities reviewed by the grand jury – the Calaveras County Jail and the Vallecito Adult Conservation Camp – the 2019-20 report found both satisfactory. Both were deemed sanitary and well-maintained by a dedicated staff.
The grand jury’s only recommendation regarding detention facilities was that surveillance cameras should be installed at the Vallecito Adult Conservation Camp by the end of the year in order to limit incoming drugs and inmate misconduct.
The grand jury requires responses within 60 days from elected county officials, and within 90 days from governing bodies addressed in the report.
Due to the grand jury’s adjusted COVID-19 schedule, the 2019-20 report continues to be uploaded in segments, which can be viewed at grandjury.calaverasgov.us.