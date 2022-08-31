Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Business Association
Thurs., Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m.
Murphys Historic Hotel
457 Main St., Murphys
Angels Camp City Council
Tues., Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Department
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Calaveras Unified School District Board
Tues., Sept. 6, 6 p.m.
Board Room, Administrative Office
3304 Highway 12, San Andreas
Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District Board
Tues., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
EPVMD Hall
99 School St., Murphys
West Point Fire Protection District Board
Wed., Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
Fire Station 1
195 Spink Road, West Point
Calaveras Council of Governments
Wed., Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
