At a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency Director Cori Allen announced that two additional county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The victims were a male in his 70s and a female in her 40s, Allen said. The deaths bring the county’s total fatalities to 73.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 3,382 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with 95 active cases and three active hospitalizations.

The county’s percentage of the eligible population fully vaccinated stands at 53.2%, and the eligible youth population fully vaccinated is 27.3%.

