A head-on collision on Highway 12, east of Wards Avenue, in Wallace, resulted in a fatality late Thursday morning.
Authorities have yet to release the identity of the deceased female driver, pending notification of next of kin. The second driver, Michael Fredrickson, 52, of Farmington, was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital with moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The collision occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. when the unidentified driver’s 2005 Dodge Neon, traveling at an unknown rate of speed in the eastbound lane, crossed over a double-yellow line into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, a CHP report reads.
It reportedly was raining, and the roadway was wet when the collision occurred.
The Dodge Neon collided head-on with Fredrickson’s 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, which had been reportedly traveling at 55 mph in the westbound lane. The impact pushed the Dodge Neon off of the road, coming to rest on the south shoulder, while the Chevrolet Silverado came to rest partially off the roadway on the north shoulder.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.