The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has set up three warming centers throughout the county to provide relief during this week’s storm.
“Calaveras County is receiving extreme weather conditions including high winds, freezing temperatures, severe rain and snow that may cause power outages throughout the county for the next several days starting Jan. 27 and running through Jan. 29,” a press release from Calaveras OES reads. “Calaveras OES has worked with operational partners to set up three warming centers throughout the county. If needed, OES will set up additional warming centers.”
Warming centers will be open from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Murphys – Murphys Fire Training Department, 58 Jones Street, Murphys
Mountain Ranch – Community Resource Center, 7867 Whiskey Slide Road, Mountain Ranch
West Point – Lions Community Hall, 22283 Highway 26, West Point
“American Red Cross (ARC) will be providing snacks and water to all persons coming to warming centers,” the release reads. “ARC can also assist with those that may need longer term sheltering options.”
Those in need of transportation to a warming center can use the Calaveras Transit Agency’s Dial-A-Ride services. For more information visit calaverasconnect.org/direct-connect-dial-a-ride.
To view ARC’s winter storm checklist, click here.
For tips from Calaveras County Animal Services on keeping pets safe in an emergency, click here.
For information from the California Department of Food on Agriculture on livestock disaster preparedness, click here.
For more information, contact Cameron Bardwell by phone at (209) 754-2899 or by email at Cbardwell@co.calaveras.ca.us.