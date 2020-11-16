With the passage of Measure I on Nov. 3, Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) can move forward with the installation of a new track and field at Avery Middle School, which has been dedicated in honor of Ed Martin, an influential coach and teacher at the school who retired last year.
Measure I, a $2.8 million general obligation bond, was passed by over 64% of the district’s voters, and will be used to complete the installation of an artificial track and field at Avery Middle School, as well as additional projects that include facility maintenance and repair.
“We are grateful to the school board and the community for ensuring our students have access to safe and quality educational facilities that provide a rich educational and athletic experience,” VUSD Superintendent Jim Frost said in a press release. “We value our partnership with the community and thank the voters for their ongoing support.”
Martin was part of the inaugural staff at Avery Middle School 26 years ago, and was a member of the committee that helped fundraise to build the original track.
“I am so honored and humbled to have Avery’s new track dedicated to me,” Martin said in the release. “I feel blessed to have been able to teach at Avery Middle School for 26 years. The staff has changed over the years, but their drive to make it a special place to work and learn has never changed. Working at Avery actually made it hard to retire … such a team of great people and wonderful students – and now to retire and learn about the field dedication is the cherry on top of a wonderful and memorable career.”
In addition to teaching history, math, language arts, science and physical education, Martin coached many sports at Avery Middle School.
“The legacy of Ed Martin and his positive and lasting impact on students’ lives will be memorialized with a plaque on the new field and is a great tribute to a dedicated and beloved educator,” Frost said in the release.
The installation of the new track and field is planned to begin in March of next year.