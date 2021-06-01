The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) is seeking additional victims possibly associated with a sex crimes investigation involving a 38-year-old Angels Camp man.
In November of 2020, the BPD launched an investigation where Cory Baugh was accused of sexually assaulting both male and female minors several years prior. Baugh reportedly befriended the victims between 2011 and 2015 while living in Brentwood.
“On May 10, Baugh was arrested on an outstanding warrant associated with this investigation for multiple felony sex crimes involving minors,” a press release from BPD reads. “Baugh was subsequently booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Based on information revealed during the investigation, it is believed there may be more victims that have yet to come forward.”
The BPD is requesting that anyone with information or potential victims contact Detective Ruth Talley at (925) 809-7793.