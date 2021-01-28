The following press release was issued by Faith Lutheran Church.
Murphys, CA – Jan 25, 2021 – Renovations are underway at the former Murphys Senior Center Thrift Shop at 65 Mitchler Street in Murphys. Faith Lutheran Church in partnership with Mountain Ranch Lutheran has undertaken the project. When it is completed, Faith will enter into a lease with Sierra HOPE, which provides housing and supportive services to people who have become homeless as a result of a physical or mental disability.
Faith has hired local contractor Stephen Hall to coordinate the work. To date, new interior framing for 2 bedrooms, new plumbing and electrical, and new dual pane windows have been installed. Per Rob Westerhoff, Faith council president and architect for the project, “The project is well. The contractor is moving faster than anticipated and we expect work to be completed for an April opening.
Pastor Karen Johnson of Faith and Mountain Ranch Lutheran Churches said “the project is a part of our mission to serve the community by compassionately addressing homelessness in our county. However, we could never have undertaken this alone. Support from the community has been truly vital”
We thank individuals who’ve responded to our GoFundMe campaign and to our corporate donors and contributors to date:
Calaveras Community Foundation.
Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA)
Members of Faith and Mountain Ranch Lutheran Churches
Members of St. Clare’s Episcopal Church in Avery
Calaveras Lumber, Angels Camp
Pinnell’s Carpet in Angels Camp
Randy’s Door & Trim, Murphys
Faith Lutheran estimates it will need $15,000 more to complete the renovation and is reaching out to the community for support. Donations can be made by check, mailed to Faith Lutheran Church, 65 Mitchler Street, Murphys, CA 9247; if you send a check please write “Mitchler House" in the memo line. Donations made also be made through GoFund Me:
About Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church is home and sponsor of the Murphys Senior Center and Murphys Food Pantry on our campus. Faith participates in the annual CROP Hunger Walk and county produce days. Faith also stocks a cabinet with free clothing, toiletries, and tarps for those who might need them. To learn more about Faith Lutheran Church, visit www.flcmurphys.com.
About Mountain Ranch Lutheran Church
Mountain Ranch Lutheran (MRLC) hosts a shower ministry, offering the use of the shower free of charge. The Mountain Ranch Resource Center and MR Food Pantry were started by MRLC members and are supported by the church.
About Sierra Hope
Sierra HOPE, founded 1989 as the Sierra AIDS Council provides a wide range of housing and supportive services to the residents of Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador counties. Headquartered in Angels Camp, Sierra HOPE’s mission is to promote individual dignity and support the health and well- being for at risk members of our community through compassionate services. To learn more about Sierra HOPE visit www.sierrahope.org.