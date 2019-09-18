Local health officials are quelling fears that recent outbreaks of shigella and West Nile virus in Amador County may cause an increased risk across county lines.
According to Calaveras Public Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita, both illnesses are unlikely to be transmitted by human-to-human contact alone. Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes gastrointestinal problems and is typically acquired by eating food that has not been properly cooked or refrigerated, he said.
Since the reported cases of shigella were localized to one unnamed establishment in Ione, according to the Amador County Environmental Health Department, the outbreak should have little effect on citizens who have not come into contact with contaminated foods or surfaces.
“Every year in Calaveras County, we get a handful of cases of shigella and salmonella infections,” Kelaita told the Enterprise. “Fortunately, we don’t see a lot of outbreaks of that, per se, but it happens to be in isolated cases.”
Officials recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water to prevent contracting shigella. Symptoms typically develop one to four days after exposure to the bacteria and include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea that may be bloody.
Those experiencing symptoms are advised to contact a doctor, keep hydrated, stay away from public spaces and avoid preparing food or drink for others.
According to Calaveras County Environmental Management Administrator Brad Banner, his agency performs annual inspections of all food facilities within the county to ensure proper food preparation and prevent foodborne illnesses like shigella.
“When we see foods or food handling practices or facility issues that raise significant concern from a public health perspective, we make sure that corrections are made before we leave the facility,” Banner said. “We also perform follow-up re-inspections to assure continued compliance and to verify correction of other items where verification may be needed.”
In Amador County, the Environmental Health Agency conducted an investigation of the Ione establishment and “enforced safety food practices,” the agency reported.
Regarding West Nile virus, annual outbreaks are common in the United States, according to the Amador County Public Health Department.
“The appearance of West Nile virus in Amador County is not a surprise,” said Dr. Rita Kerr, Amador County health officer, in a news release. “WNV has been detected in California and surrounding counties for the past few months. It is important that people be aware there are measures they can take to minimize exposure to mosquitoes and reduce the chance of becoming infected.”
Kelaita said that the virus, which can lead to severe neurological illness in a small portion of the population, has been detected in Calaveras County in recent years. However, this year has been clear of West Nile so far.
The most prevalent time of year for West Nile is spring, as mosquitoes multiply in the wetter months, however, summer and fall can still present a risk, Kelaita said.
He recommended the the four D’s: applying DEET regularly, draining water around one’s home, dressing in long sleeves and pants, and avoiding outside activity during dawn and dusk in order to lower the likelihood of mosquito bites.
Additionally, residents can keep an eye on the bird population in the area – particularly birds of prey and black birds like magpies and ravens – to determine if West Nile may be present in the area.
“West Nile is a little bit complicated because it lives in mosquitoes, but it can also live in birds as a reservoir,” Kelaita said. “If you see dead birds on your property, you can call the Health Department or Environmental Health Department, and that bird can be tested for free.”
This year, so far, there have been no reports of West Nile-contaminated birds in Calaveras County, Kelaita said.